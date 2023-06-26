Rey Valera, K Brosas join forces for concert

MANILA -- OPM icon Rey Valera and singer-comedienne K Brosas are set to join forces for a concert this August.

Dubbed "K! Valera!" the concert will happen on August 4 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. The show will be directed by John Prats.

Tickets for the concert will be available at TicketWorld or SM Tickets.

In a social media post, Brosas shared her excitement over her concert collaboration with Valera.

"Super excited for this! Kakaibang collaboration to! lablablab!" Brosas captioned her Instagram post.

Valera and Brosas worked together as judges on Tawag ng Tanghalan on "It's Showtime."

Related video: