Rey Valera, K Brosas join forces for concert

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 26 2023 11:59 AM

MANILA -- OPM icon Rey Valera and singer-comedienne K Brosas are set to join forces for a concert this August.

Dubbed "K! Valera!" the concert will happen on August 4 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. The show will be directed by John Prats.

Tickets for the concert will be available at TicketWorld or SM Tickets.

In a social media post, Brosas shared her excitement over her concert collaboration with Valera.

"Super excited for this! Kakaibang collaboration to! lablablab!" Brosas captioned her Instagram post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maria Carmela (@kbrosas)

Valera and Brosas worked together as judges on Tawag ng Tanghalan on "It's Showtime."

