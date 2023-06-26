LOOK: Ariana Grande as Dorothy of 'Oz' in throwback snap

International pop superstar Ariana Grande turned nostalgic as she marked her 30th birthday, sharing a snap of her as a young girl dressed up as Dorothy.

In an Instagram post, Grande expressed how proud she is of her younger self in costume as the iconic "Wizard of Oz" character.

"(HBD,) tiny ! (I) trust you implicitly & have never been prouder of you," she wrote in the caption.

Grande will be playing the role of Glinda, a character from the film adaptation of "Wicked," a prequel of "Wizard of Oz." She will co-star with Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

Erivo was among those who greeted Grande, writing: "Happy birthday babylove, it is a joy to be in yours life at this moment in time. May the light you experience from the growth you have allowed yourself keep growing and glowing!! I love you, here’s to many more years my love."

Grande rose to fame as Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon show “Victorious” and its spin-off “Sam & Cat.”

She debuted with the album "Yours Truly" (2013) followed by "My Everything" (2014), "Dangerous Woman" (2016), "sweetener" (2018), and "thank u, next" (2019).

She has 2 Grammys under her belt -- Best Pop Vocal Album for “sweetener” in 2019, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga in 2021.

