South Korean singer-actor Hwang Min-hyun announced Monday he is coming to the Philippines in October for a mini concert.

In a notice on fan community app WeVerse, the 27-year-old artist shared that he would embark on a mini concert tour called "Unveil."

South Korean singer-actor Hwang Min-hyun will hold a mini concert at the New Frontier Theater on October 8 as part of his “Unveil” tour. | via @jaehwabernardo



The tour includes a show at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on October 8, based on the poster shared on WeVerse.

Further details on the tour's Philippine leg, including ticketing details, have not been announced.

Hwang debuted in 2012 as a member of the five-piece boy group NU'EST, which held a solo concert in the Philippines last 2019.

In 2017, Hwang joined the second season of the K-pop survival show "Produce 101," where he finished in ninth place to become part of the temporary boy group Wanna One.

After Wanna One's disbandment, Hwang resumed activities with NU'EST until the group disbanded in March 2022.

In February, Hwang debuted as a soloist with the extended play "Truth or Life."

Outside of music, Hwang has also ventured in hosting and acting. Most notably, he starred in the hit fantasy-period drama "Alchemy of Souls."

