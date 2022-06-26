Kendra Kramer is now a teenager

MANILA – Kendra Kramer looked like a princess straight out of a fairytale in a photoshoot she did for her 13th birthday.

Kendra and her mom Chesca Kramer shared the photos on their respective social media pages on Saturday.

Along with the photos, Chesca expressed in the caption her wishes for her eldest child, who is now a teenager.

“Happy Birthday My Darling, Kendra! As you enter your teen years may find your confidence in Him [the Lord],” she wrote.

“I pray that you never lose sight of the good Lord-- and may you continue to grow in your faith and cling on to him even more. It's a new chapter baby, you'll need Him more than ever. Trust me. I Love you always,” Chesca added.

Kendra conveyed her gratitude to people who made her birthday extra special.

“Beyond all the gifts I received today, my birthday was made more special because of all my loved ones who celebrated and greeted me on my special day. Thank you Lord for blessing me with another year,” she said.

Kendra said she could not ask for more.

Meanwhile, Kendra’s dad Doug Kramer also shared outtakes from the photoshoot showing him and his daughter by a balcony.

“Papa's always watching,” Dough said with a winking emoji. “Happy 13th Birthday to my firstborn, I love you Kendra.”

Aside from Kendra, Doug and Chesca have two other kids: Scarlett and Gavin.

FROM THE ARCHIVE