Chie Filomeno, Angelica Lao, and Kira Balinger will be spicing things up as the seductive girls of the upcoming iWantTFC original series 'Beach Bros.' ABS-CBN

MANILA – Chie Filomeno is ready to spice up a new iWantTFC offering, alongside Angelica Lao and Kira Balinger.

Filomeno, Lao, and Balinger will portray the roles of seductive girls in the upcoming original series “Beach Bros.”

The three are playing characters with mysterious and complicated backgrounds, who will capture the hearts of the “Baler Boys.”

The “Baler Boys” are composed of Brent Manalo, Raven Rigor, Sean Tristan, Lance Carr, and Kyle Echarri.

Producer Dreamscape Entertainment released in April a video of the story conference and look-test highlights for the cast members.

The series, written by Andrian Legaspi and Allan Cuadra, will be directed by Victor Villanueva.

This will also mark the reunion of Echarri and Filomeno, who were both former celebrity housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity."

In his guesting on "Magandang Buhay" last year, Echarri shared how he and Filomeno became good friends.

"Kaibigan ko naman po talaga si Chie. She's been a very good friend, especially when I went to the ('PBB') house. I think one of the reasons why we're close because we went through the same thing in showbiz na parang tinatrato kami ng mga netizen na parang lahat ng mga ginagawa namin ay mali. 'Yun ang pakiramdam namin," Echarri said at that time.