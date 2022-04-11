MANILA -- Kyle Echarri and Chie Filomeno will star in ABS-CBN's newest offering "Beach Bros."

The series will also also star Kira Balinger, Angelica Lao, Sean Tristan, Raven Rigor, Lance Carr and Brent Manalo.

Show producer Dreamscape Entertainment on Sunday night released a video of the story conference and look test highlights for the cast members on its social media accounts.

The series written by Andrian Legaspi and Allan Cuadra will be directed by Victor Villanueva.

Echarri and Filomeno were both former celebrity housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity."

In his guesting on "Magandang Buhay" last year, Echarri shared how he and Filomeno became good friends.

"Kaibigan ko naman po talaga si Chie. She's been a very good friend, especially when I went to the ('PBB') house. I think one of the reasons why we're close because we went through the same thing in showbiz na parang tinatrato kami ng mga netizen na parang lahat ng mga ginagawa namin ay mali. 'Yun ang pakiramdam namin," Echarri said at that time.