LOOK: Anne Curtis surprises with blonde pixie cut

MANILA – Actress and host Anne Curtis proves once again that she can rock any hairstyle.

Curtis surprised netizens when she sported a new look on the cover of fashion magazine L’Officiel Philippines.

“Blondie for a hot minute,” she said in the caption.

According to the magazine, Curtis has played every role possible in her 25 years in the industry.

“In a career spanning two and a half decades, you’ve seen #AnneCurtis play every part possible: the misunderstood outcast who discovers her powers, the saucy Aussie balikbayan, the lovestruck dream girl, the other woman, the jilted wife, the police officer on a mission. Every few years, she surprises you and reinvents herself again,” L’Officiel said.

For the comebacking actress, she feels a sense of fulfillment whenever she’s able to inspire with her different projects.

"It makes me so happy that you're able to touch people's lives, whether you made them laugh so hard or you made them cry so hard in a film, and I think that's why it means the world to me to be able to do these things,” she said.

Earlier this month, Curtis held her comeback concert “Luv-Anne” at the Resorts World Manila.

Curtis has also returned as a co-host on “It’s Showtime,” two weeks ahead of her concert.