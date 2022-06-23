MANILA — BINI, the P-pop act dubbed the “nation’s girl group,” dropped Friday its latest single “Lagi,” which leapt straight to the No. 1 spot in the iTunes Philippines songs list.

Shortly after its midnight release, the bubblegum pop track became the most downloaded song on iTunes locally, securing its top placing in the digital store.

“Lagi” was also featured on the cover of Spotify’s P-pop On The Rise playlist, and was included in two other official curations: RADAR Philippines and New Music Friday.

The upbeat song made a splash on Twitter, too, with “BINI LAGI OUT NOW” ranking among the top 10 trending topics in the Philippines, after garnering over 20,000 tweets.

“Lagi,” the second non-album single of BINI after “Pit-A-Pat,” is scheduled to have its music video premiere at 8 p.m., Friday.

“Lagi” features lyrics and music by Louie Canaria, music arrangement by Ramiru Mataro, vocal arrangement by Anna Graham, vocal production by and overall music production by Jonathan Manalo, and additional synths and mastering by Theo Martel.

The release of “Lagi” leads up to a packed month for the members of BINI, who are scheduled to perform at two concerts: “Tugatog” on July 15 with several other P-pop acts; and “Be You” on July 22 with South Korea’s Red Velvet and BINI’s sibling group BGYO.

