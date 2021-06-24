‘Napatawad niya ako’: Kris Aquino, PNoy ended years-long rift before his passing

Actress-host Kris Aquino faces members of the press at the Heritage Park in Taguig City, after the cremation of the remains of her brother, former President Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III

MANILA — Actress and TV host Kris Aquino, who took on official duties during the presidency of her brother Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, said Thursday that they were able to reconcile before he passed away, without detailing the root of their rift.

Kris mentioned a past conflict with her brother, as she faced members of the press at the Heritage Park in Taguig City, where her brother's remains were cremated.

After announcing plans for a June 26 funeral for the late chief executive, Kris turned emotional as she recalled being able to heal her ties with her brother before he died.

“God blessed me, because we made our peace. That is private. I would like to keep that for myself. But I am so grateful na binigay iyon sa akin,” she said.

“Nagpapasalamat ako na napatawad ako at minahal ako, and to the end, ang tinuring niya sa akin ay ako ang kaniyang bunso.”

Kris, the youngest of five siblings, has been open about her “complicated relationship” with her brother over the years. In mid-2018, she revealed they were not on good terms, without divulging the reason. The rift lasted two years, during which they had no communication.

At the time, Kris’ sons Joshua and Bimby — both known to have close relationships with their uncle — were the only ones who would see him regularly.

In February 2020, the two siblings finally came to face, when they attended a family friend’s wedding. While they spoke, Kris said then that it would still take a “long journey needing mutual inclination and effort to communicate, understand and rebuild.”

In May 2021, Kris’ rare public mention of her brother, through a social media post, hinted that they finally mended ties.

“In time I hope I can tell you more because you deserve to know why I have so much more to learn and do to be worthy not only of being the daughter of my parents but to earn the privilege of being ‘bunso’ of the most humble, trustworthy, capable, dignified, and morally upright man I am so blessed to have as my brother,” she wrote at the time.

Actress Kris Aquino and former President Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III commemorate the 5th death anniversary of their mother, former President Corazon Aquino, in August 2014. Also in the photo is Kris Aquino’s eldest son Joshua, who is known to have had a close relationship with his uncle. FILE/Lauro Montellano, Jr., Malacañang Photo Bureau/file

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Kris also shared a vow she had made to her brother: “Pinangako ko sa kaniya na gagawin ko ang lahat to just be even 1% of what he is as a man and as a Filipino.”

Owing to a decades-long career in showbiz, with the moniker “Queen of All Media,” Kris has been the most visible of all her siblings, rivaling even her brother during his time in office. On numerous occasions, Kris also took on official duties as a presidential sister, including welcoming and hosting foreign dignitaries.

As a widely followed public figure, Kris used her platform to defend her brother, during and after his presidency. She spoke highly of him not only as a politician, but as a doting uncle to both her sons.

The Aquino siblings are the children of Philippine democracy icons: the late former senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, Jr. and the late former President Corazon Aquino.