EZ Mil signs with Virgin Music, to put out music and other content this year

In signing with global recording label Virgin Music, EZ Mil plans to put out new music and other creative content this year and beyond.

He said the partnership allows him to stay as an independent artist, while Virgin Music deploys its considerable resources through distribution and promotion of his music.

"I just see this bright future ahead of me. Like, just working with people who see the vision, you know?" he said.

The Filipino-American rapper rose to overnight fame after a spirited performance of his record "Panalo" on Wish USA bus.

The single is one of the 16 songs in his debut album.

The rapid-fire wordplay and delivery, the usage of the traditional cariñosa and the incorporation of Filipino languages showcased his undeniable talent to the world.

"I just resigned from my job at Burger King. And I was like, it was all bets are off. You know, I'm gonna do this and nothing so act one is that our, and I'll put my all into that," EZ Mil said about his song.

With more than 61 million views and counting, he's gotten a lot of feedback. Many have praised his music, while some are critical, taking his stance on not talking about negative things as an endorsement of toxic positivity.

"My original concept is like, you know, momentarily just right now. Let's just not talk about the problem, let’s have a good time right now, you know. Let's celebrate. But of course we have to talk about problems. We have to fix them. And I understand how they take it," EZ Mil explained.

EZ Mil, whose real name is Ezekiel Miller, grew up in Olongapo City and moved to Las Vegas when he was 16. He said music helps him process challenges and allows him to vent productively.

" 'Yun nga, parang ang laking blessing ng musika sa pamilya namin," he said.

"Kasi ako, parang na-absorb ko lahat growing up yung mga pinaggagawa ng mga tao. As in yun parang walang mintis na natira. Lahat ng mga naririnig ko na pinag-uusapan nila kung paano ayusin yung mga ganyan-ganyan. It all sunk into my like subconscious.

"And then when I started dabbling with making music, it will always be like this."

(Music really is a huge blessing to my family. Because I absorbed everything growing up, what people are doing. No fail, nothing is left behind. Everything I heard that they were talking about, how things are dealt with. It all sunk into my subconscious. And then when I started dabbling with making music, it will always be like this.)

EZ Mil is currently working on a music video to come out soon.

RELATED VIDEO