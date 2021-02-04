Rapper Ez Mil apologizes for 'twisting how things were' in viral song

MANILA – Rapper Ez Mil, whose song “Panalo” has gone viral on YouTube with millions of views, has apologized for a line in the track that several people deemed to have twisted Philippine history.

In the song, there’s a line that goes “pinugutan si Lapu sa Mactan” which obviously did not happen in real life.

In an interview with Hbom Segovia, Ez Mil explained why he included the line in the now viral song.

“That whole why I chose the term, 'pinugutan si Lapu sa Mactan,' it’s like -- because in terms of the rhyming pattern, I always go to this dilemma or doubt in my head in terms of when I’m closing out a song. Am I gonna close it out with absolute truth or am I gonna make people talk about it? That’s like me weighing the options,” he said.

Ez Mil said he’s aware Lapu-Lapu was never beheaded but he chose that line so people would actually talk about the track.

“That's me putting an exaggerated term in a ploy to drive traffic and talk. It's inaccurate but he still died. He's dead right now. It's not overall factual in a way,” he said.

“The thing that is factual about that is that whenever he did die from back then, people were still saddened. The original Filipinos were still saddened. That's just me twisting how things were,” he added.

Ez Mil then went on to apologize if he has offended anyone.

“I'm sorry to anybody who was offended with the fact that me putting inaccurate sources in our history as Filipinos. That's why the song is what it is right now,” he said.

“The way I wrote that got people talking. I got people agreeing to it. I got people disagreeing. I got people in the in-betweens. I had to check that all out. The way it is now, people are talking about it. I got to be smart about it.”

According to a MYX article, Ez Mil was born in Olonga City on July 27, 1998. His parents are both from the music industry.

Growing up, he was exposed to R&B, pop and hip-hop that Chris Brown and Eminem were his first obsessions.