Celebrities mourn passing of former President Noynoy Aquino

MANILA -- As soon as the news broke out on Thursday morning, social media was filled with sympathies and condolences from netizens to celebrities, addressed to the family of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

Celebrities like Janine Gutierrez, Jake Cuenca, Christian Bautista, Jaya, Pokwang, Mark Bautista and Jake Ejercito all expressed sympathies for the Aquino family.

In a Facebook post, Batangas 6th district Representative Vilma Santos Recto said, “Taos pusong pakikiramay sa pamilya ni former President 'NOYNOY' Aquino.”

TV and film director Joey Reyes expressed, "Regardless of your partisan choice, today we mourn the passing of a past leader of our republic. We bow our heads in prayer and due respect. God bless you, Mr. Aquino."

Former senator and now Antique representative Loren Legarda tweeted, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing of former President Noynoy Aquino. Thank you for your firm leadership, hard work & integrity. More than these attributes, I will remember him as a kind, thoughtful childhood friend. RIP, PNoy. Prayers for the Aquino family. "

TV host Bianca Gonzalez-Intal also posted her message of sympathy to the Aquino family: "Such a sad day. Rest in peace, former President Noynoy Aquino. Thank you for your service and love for our country. My sincerest condolences to the loved ones he leaves behind."

Close allies of the former President like Leah Navarro and Jim Paredes, through their posts, reminded everyone of Aquino's legacy such as “Daang Matuwid.”

"You insisted on calling us your Bosses. Walang Corrupt, Walang Mahirap -- you accomplished most of that dream. You paved our Daang Matuwid and kept to it. You made us proud to be Filipino. It was an honor to serve you. So much more to say, but always #SalamatPNoy," Navarro tweeted.

"A friend I greatly admired has passed on. It is shattering. I give you my fervent, respectful salute for all you have done," Paredes said.

Netizens on Facebook also started changing their profile photos with yellow ribbons as a way of respect and acknowledging the legacy of Aquino.