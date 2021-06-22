SethDrea’s ‘Wild Little Love’ is latest Kapamilya film on Netflix

Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes star in Dreamscape Entertainment’s ‘Wild Little Love.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Wild Little Love,” the romantic-comedy film starring Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin, is the latest ABS-CBN title to be released on the streaming service Netflix.

The Benedict Mique-directed film became available on the platform on June 21, adding to an already wide library of Kapamilya productions streaming on Netflix.

“Wild Little Love” follows the story of a spoiled only child (Brillantes), whose forced transfer to a public school leads her to finding an unlikely romantic match (Fedelin).

Watch more in iWantTFC

It initially premiered on the ABS-CBN streaming platform iWant in November 2019 as a back-to-back offering with “Silly Red Shoes,” starring Francine Diaz and Kyle Echarri.

The movie then made its television debut in February 2020 to massive ratings via ABS-CBN Channel 2, before the network was forced off free television in May.

“Wild Little Love,” a co-production of Dreamscape Entertainment and Lonewolf Films, also stars Carmina Villaroel, Victor Neri, Alfred Vargas, and Criza Taa.