Luis Manzano stresses importance of a healthy lifestyle

MANILA -- As one of the most influential celebrities in the entertainment industry today, Luis Manzano is a multi-hyphenate who is in the prime of his career with an extremely hectic schedule that consists of several thriving business ventures, multiple brand partnerships, and top-trending TV shows like "ASAP Natin ‘To."

Manzano, who just concluded his hosting stint on "Your Face Sounds Familiar," is also known as a passionate advocate of wellness who believes in a well-balanced lifestyle with regular physical exercise and proper diet, which is vital, especially now in the midst of the pandemic.

“I just turned 40 this year and what I learned as we grow older is that we must always watch what we eat,” said Manzano who was recently launched as the endorser of Sweet Via. “I know a lot of people who got diabetes either genetically or because of their food choices. Me, I’m really into sweets and there’s always room for so much more desserts in my life.”

During the press launch, Manzano said that despite his busy schedule, he still manages to find time to engage in vigorous physical exercise or training to keep him in good shape.

“I try to make time for it. It’s not very easy because I am very blessed, I have a very busy schedule so it’s fortunate if I get to work out maybe four times a week. If I have a late call, I’ll go in the morning and then when I finish early, I’ll go straight to the gym so it’s something to put an effort to it,” he told the media.

“If you want to be fit, if you want to get in shape, you need to get ready, find ways, and everything will fall into place,” he added.

Manzano also thanked those who took notice that he looked happy and in good shape.

“When you’re inspired, that’s what people see and feel, so thank you,” he said.