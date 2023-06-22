KZ Tandingan to release new song 'Dito Ka Lang'

KZ Tandingan. Instagram/@kztandingan

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter KZ Tandingan is set to release a new song this Friday, June 23.

ABS-CBN's music label Star Music uploaded a teaser of the new track, titled "Dito Ka Lang," in a social media post.

The music video for the track featuring Kapamilya love team Kobie Brown and Andi Abaya will be available on Friday, 6 p.m.

The track "Dito Ka Lang" was composed by Tandingan herself, arranged by Theo Martel and produced by Jonathan Manalo.

On Instagram, Tandingan promoted her upcoming song.

"'Prayer reveal naman diyan.' 'Ang swerte mo naman.' 'Ang haba naman ng buhok mo.' 'Ano'ng ginagawa mo?' Well, I finally wrote a song about the thing you all wonder about," she said in jest as she encouraged her social media followers to listen to her new song.

Tandingan was one of the judges of the recently concluded singing competition "The Voice Kids Philippines" season 5.

