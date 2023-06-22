Home  >  Entertainment

Ebe Dancel to hold first major concert in Cebu

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 22 2023 11:47 AM

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Ebe Dancel is set to stage his first major concert in Cebu this August.

"Ebe Dancel Live In Cebu" will happen on August 5 at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

"Happy to announce that I'll be headlining my first major concert in Cebu this August! We've prepared a special full-length set, along with surprise guest performances and the big screen debut of ‘Sa Wakas’ documentary. Can't wait to play for you guys," Dancel wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ebe Dancel (@ebedancel)

The former Sugarfree frontman staged the "Sa Wakas: The 20th Anniversary Celebration" concert last January 28. 

A repeat of the concert happened last March in Mandaluyong.

