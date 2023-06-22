Ebe Dancel to hold first major concert in Cebu

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Ebe Dancel is set to stage his first major concert in Cebu this August.

"Ebe Dancel Live In Cebu" will happen on August 5 at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

"Happy to announce that I'll be headlining my first major concert in Cebu this August! We've prepared a special full-length set, along with surprise guest performances and the big screen debut of ‘Sa Wakas’ documentary. Can't wait to play for you guys," Dancel wrote on Instagram.

The former Sugarfree frontman staged the "Sa Wakas: The 20th Anniversary Celebration" concert last January 28.

A repeat of the concert happened last March in Mandaluyong.

