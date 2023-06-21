MANILA -- Kyle Echarri marked his 20th birthday on Tuesday, June 20, by going shirtless in a photo shoot.

Sharing photos on Instagram, he said: "19 was a road trip. Let’s see where 20 brings us."

In the comments section of the post, Echarri's fans and friends shared their birthday greetings. Among those who greeted the actor-singer were Iza Calzado, Jane Oineza, Sylvia Sanchez, Ria Atayde, and Darren Espanto.

On "ASAP Natin 'To" last Sunday, Echarri said his wish for his birthday is that his departed sister Bella is happy wherever she is.

After finishing in the Top 6 of the second season of "The Voice Kids" in 2015, Echarri ventured into acting and is best known for being part of the hit afternoon series "Kadenang Ginto."

He recently starred in the youth-oriented musical series "Lyric and Beat" and is gearing up for the film "The Ride" with Piolo Pascual.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC