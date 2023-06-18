Kyle Echarri remembers departed sister on 20th birthday

MANILA — "The Voice Kids" alumnus Kyle Echarri remembered his departed sister Bella during his 20th birthday celebration at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage held Sunday.

Asked for his birthday wish, Echarri said he hoped that his sister is happy wherever she is.

"Bella, I know she watches me right now, I wish she's happy. That's my number one wish right now," the singer and actor said.

"My second wish is I get to take care of my family the way they took care of Bella," he added.

Echarri performed "Suit and Tie" by Justin Timberlake and expressed his excitement to enter his 20s.

"In the 20 years of my existence here on Earth, I've gone through a lot and I'm just excited to see what else life has in store for me," he said.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday

