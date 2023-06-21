South Korean actor Jung Hae-in. Photo: Instagram/@holyhaein

South Korean heartthrob Jung Hae-in is set to visit the Philippines in August for a fan meeting, his agency FNC Entertainment announced Wednesday.

In a notice on its website, FNC said the 35-year-old actor would go on a fan meeting tour across Asia starting July.

The tour includes a stop in Manila on August 6, based on FNC's post.

Further details on the local fan meeting were not immediately available.

The tour will commence in Seoul on July 22 before heading to other Asian locations, including Macau, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand and Singapore.

The actor previously held a fan meeting in the Philippines in 2019.

Jung debuted through a supporting role in the 2014 series "Bride of the Century" and gained further recognition with a main role in the 2017 drama "While You Were Sleeping," which also starred Lee Jong-suk and Suzy.

He continued to land lead roles in shows, including "Something in the Rain," "One Spring Night," "Snowdrop," "D.P.," and "Connect."

