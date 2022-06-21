Liza Soberano looks forward to explore making music

MANILA — Actress Liza Soberano said Monday that she is looking forward to making music, an untouched aspect of her career, after signing with James Reid's record label Careless Music.

Soberano told reporters that throughout her career she has not explored music even though it was something that she enjoys doing.

"I didn’t take music too seriously because nobody told me that I could sing. Nobody told me that I should be a singer and it was just being an actress. And I never took any singing lessons so I never knew that I had it in me either," Soberano said in an interview.

"It was something that I always had fun doing, it was always like playtime for me, it didn’t feel like work. So when I started talking with them, I told them that I wanted to get into music for fun still because I don’t want it to be the main aspect of my career. I still want to be (mainly) an actress," she added.

In a short amount of time, the actress said she had fun working with the artists of Careless Music.

"I’m just excited about all the things that we’ll be able to achieve in the short amount of time that I’ve been working with them. They were already able to like get me three steps closer to where I wanna be in my career. I know that they’re really listening to me and that I’m important to them and it’s exciting to know that I have a family and a support system that is willing to push my dreams even though it’s not necessarily what they envisioned in their minds," Soberano said.

"What’s great about them is we kinda see eye to eye, like what I want is also what they wanted me to be so that’s the most exciting part. I’m just excited to be working with a set of cool young creatives. I always say that because everyone on their team is like 30 and below and it’s nice to be working with people of the same age range as me because we all learn from each other. We grow together and it’s just always a fun time," she added.

Soberano has yet to explore what genre she wants to pursue but she is certain that she wants to share her personal experiences through her music.

"I want to get into pop but who knows maybe there’s another genre that’s better suited to my voice. I don’t know yet because I’m not music-savvy. So, I’m trying to learn a lot more," she said.

"I wanna be able to do music to be able to express my personal experiences in life, to showcase my personality more on a personal level."

Soberano made headlines in May when her former talent manager, Ogie Diaz, revealed that the actress is now managed by Reid, who is part of the US-based Transparent Arts group championing Asian-American talents.

Since her management switch went public, Soberano became more open about her decision to “take the first leap” to jumpstart a potential career in the United States.

Asked what she would advise to fellow Asian talents who aspire to make it big in the US, she answered, “I would say to just go for it.”

