'Amazing woman': Lovi Poe remembers Susan Roces

MANILA -- Actress Lovi Poe paid tribute to the Queen of Philippine Movies Susan Roces, who passed away last month.

Poe talked about Roces on ABS-CBN's morning show "Magandang Buhay" on Tuesday.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"We did lose a gem sa industriya na ito and she's our queen. The Queen of the Philippine Movies. We just have to be grateful that we were given a chance to witness her movies and the kind of person that she is. At ako I am just very glad na nabigyan ako ng opportunity to spend some time with her because she's an amazing woman talaga. Queen-like talaga," Poe said.

Poe said she was working on the upcoming series "Flower Evil" when Roces passed away.

"Nagpapasalamat nga ako sa 'Flower of Evil' production because naka-lock in ako that time and they gave me the chance to exit the bubble for a bit. Actually the same day that my dog passed away was the same day 'yung kay Tita Susan, so I was able to say my goodbye din," Lovi said.

"I think it was a very sad time but I go to see my Ate Grace (Poe) and the whole family and it seems like, they are very positive in such a way that they know that someone is guiding them from up above. So yeah it's nice to look at it that way," she added.

Roces, whose career spanned 70 years and who had remained active until recently, passed away on May 20. She was 80.

Roces had been widowed after the 2004 passing of her husband and fellow screen veteran Fernando Poe, Jr. Senator Grace Poe-Llamanzares is their lone daughter.

Lovi is the daughter of Poe with Rowena Moran.