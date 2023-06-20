READ: Statement of ABS-CBN on 'It's Showtime'

ABS-CBN would like to extend its heartfelt appreciation to TV5 Chairman Manny Pangilinan for his support for ABS-CBN and for bringing "It's Showtime" to a wider audience through our content partnership.

With the new programming movements in TV5, we are sad to announce that "It's Showtime" will no longer be seen on TV5 beginning 1 July 2023.

For 14 years, "It's Showtime" has brought joy and entertainment to our Madlang People here and abroad. We value the meaningful relationship we have built and nurtured with our audience in the noontime slot. It is for this reason that we have respectfully declined the 4:30 pm timeslot offered by TV5 for the show.

We assure the viewers of "It's Showtime" that they can continue to watch their favorite noontime show on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC from Monday to Saturday at 12 noon.

We are also very grateful to GMA's GTV Channel and happy to announce that "It's Showtime" has found another home.

Starting 1 July 2023, "It's Showtime" will also be aired on GTV from Monday to Saturday at 12 noon. G na G na tayo, Madlang People!

We are thankful for the loyal support our audiences have provided for “It's Showtime" and hope they continue to find joy and entertainment on the show as it seeks to find more ways to reach them.