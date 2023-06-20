Niana Guerrero shares new dance video with Troye Sivan

MANILA — Social media personality Niana Guerrero surprised her online followers when she dropped on Sunday a new dance clip with Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan.

On TikTok, Guerrero said she “bumped into Troye Sivan” and they just had to dance to the latter’s new song “Rush.”

As of writing, the 15-second video already has racked up some 2.7 million views less than 2 days since it was first posted. It has also received numerous "likes" and comments from netizens, who expressed their admiration for Guerrero and Sivan.

Sivan is the voice behind the hit songs “Angel Baby,” “Strawberries and Cigarettes” and “Youth” among others.

Guerrero, meantime, gained a massive social media following for her dance videos with her siblings.

In 2022, Guerrero was named Global TikTok Originator, while the clip of her grooving with her younger sister Natalia also made it to the Top 5 most popular videos from the Philippines on TikTok that same year.