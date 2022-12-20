Niana Guerrero, Joshua Garcia rule TikTok in PH in 2022

TikTok stars Niana Guerrero (left) and Joshua Garcia. Handout/TikTok

MANILA -- Dancer Niana Guerrero and actor Joshua Garcia are among the country's top TikTok personalities this year.

Guerrero, who has gained a massive social media following for her dance videos with her siblings, was named Global TikTok Originator in a recent red-carpet event.

A clip of her grooving with her younger sister Natalia also made it to the Top 5 most popular videos from the Philippines on TikTok in 2022, along with Garcia's viral take on the "Ginseng Strip 2002" trend.

The actor was also named one of the Breakthrough Stars on TikTok in 2022.

"This year, Filipinos have expressed themselves in the most creative way possible... We're looking forward to witnessing and sharing more talents, creativity, and authenticity on TikTok with our creators and users," Toff Rada, TikTok's head of policy in the Philippines, said in a statement.

Below are the other op TikTok trends and personalities in the Philippines this year:

FORYOU FAVES: POPULAR VIDEOS OF 2022

Creative transitions by John Heron Sandoval (@herony) Dancing video by security guard @genboy3 Dancing video by Niana Guerrero (@nianaguerrero) and sister Natalia Beatboxing by Ad Beat (@adbeatofficial) "Ginseng Strip" clip by Joshua Garcia (@iam.joshuagarcia)

BREAKTHROUGH STARS: 2022' GROUNDBREAKING CREATORS, CELEBRITIES, ARTISTS

Mona Gonzales (@mngnzls) Christian Mae (@christianmae22) It's Stefano (@_itsstefano) Roce Ordoñez (@incorrectlyroce) Joshua Garcia (@iam.joshuagarcia)

THE HITMAKERS: MOST VIEWED ARTISTS ON TIKTOK

Mona Gonzales (@mngnzls) Ad Beat (@adbeatofficial) Marries Cabral (@marriescabral21) Monica Bianca (@monicaxbianca) Kuya Magik (@kuyamagik)

TIKTOK TAUGHT ME/LEARN ON TIKTOK: TOP LESSONS AND LIFE HACKS

Peach Mango Pie recipe by Abigail Marquez (@abigailfmarquez) Holiday dishes by Connh Cruz (@connhcruz) Dance tutorial by Kim Lajara (@kimpeeee) Filipino desserts by Craevings ni Kumarae (@craevingsbykumarae) Mamon food hack by Alexis Vines (@alexisvines2006)

THE PLAYLIST: POPULAR SONGS THAT SOUNDTRACKED 2022

"Andrew Ford Medina" by Andrew E. "Paro Paro G" by DJ Sandy "Diwata" by Sam Concepcion "Wait A Minute" by Willow Smith

