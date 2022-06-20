Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Korean host Grace Lee, best remembered as a TV host and DJ, is back in the scene as film distributor.

ABS-CBN News caught up with Lee on Monday at the special screening of the latest Korean movie hit, "The Round Up (The Beast Cop is Back)," her first big outing as a film distributor with the waning of the pandemic.

Still a lovely sight, Lee said she looks forward to do more as the chief executive officer of her own production outfit, Glimmer Entertainment.

Before the pandemic, Lee had big plans in showcasing Korean-Filipino film and live entertainment projects, until the pandemic sidelined her. She continues to thrive though in her Korean food business.

After "The Round Up," Lee will focus on her next film productions, including a Pinoy- Korean movie topbilling two big Pinay leading ladies.