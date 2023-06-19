The new 'One Piece' teaser shows Monkey D. Luffy played by Iñaki Godoy setting up his team on his journey to be the King of the Pirates. Screenshot from Netflix's YouTube channel.

The live adaptation of the hit Japanese anime "One Piece" will be available to stream on Netflix starting August 31.

The new teaser shows Monkey D. Luffy, played by Iñaki Godoy, setting up his team on his journey to be the King of the Pirates.

"The COPE is over it’s finally here! Welcome to the world of the ONE PIECE live action. We can’t wait for you to meet our Straw Hat crew. Eiichiro Oda’s epic masterpiece is about to come to life like never before! ONE PIECE sets sail on August 31st," it said.

"One Piece" first appeared in manga form in Japan in 1997, with an animated TV series following two years later.

Since then, the franchise has become a global cultural phenomenon, and Oda holds the Guinness World Record for "most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author."

In 2021, the 1,000th episode of the TV series was released, with special screenings in the United States and France -- the world's biggest manga and anime market after Japan.

