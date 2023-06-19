Maris Racal, Rico Blanco spend quality time in Milan

MANILA – Celebrity couple Maris Racal and Rico Blanco are definitely enjoying their Italian vacation.

On Instagram, Racal shared several pictures of them with famous tourists spots in Milan as their picturesque background.

“I freaking loved Milan! Oh and di kami naiwan ng eroplano,” the actress wrote in the caption of one of her posts.

In a different post, Racal expressed her excitement about the opportunity to visit the renowned Duomo Milano, where she spent several hours capturing numerous photographs.

“Standing on top of this majestic cathedral that took six centuries to finish,” she said.

“I couldn't help but admire every corner of this church. The sculptures and stained windows were so mesmerizing. Every little detail has a rich history. I feel so blessed to be able to light a candle and pray,” she added.

Racal confirmed her relationship with Blanco in May 2021.

In a previous interview, Racal said she feels safe and at peace whenever her boyfriend is around.

And as promised in Rivermaya’s hit “You’ll Be Safe Here,” the actress said Blanco makes her feel secure and calms her mind whenever she overthinks.

Blanco was one of the founders of rock band Rivermaya.

Blanco, on the other hand, took pride in the infectious happy vibes of Racal which, according to him, brings out the best in him. The musician also learned that he can be child-like whenever he is with his girlfriend.