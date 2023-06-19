Poster for the 1MX London Music Festival, happening on July 8 at the Dockyards in eastern London. Handout

A music festival headlined by Filipino talents is slated to return to London next month.

The 1MX Music Festival, produced by ABS-CBN Global and The Filipino Channel, is scheduled to be mounted again in London on July 8, ABS-CBN said in a press release.

The event's lineup includes Kapamilya singer Maymay Entrata, known for pop hits such as "Amakabogera" and "Autodeadma," and Janine Berdin, who won the second season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" on "It's Showtime."

Singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre and folk-pop band Ben&Ben are also set to play at the festival, along with Malaysian R&B singer Yuna, United Kingdom-based Filipina DJ Clara Rosa, and Canadian musician Johnny Orlando.

This year's festival will be held at the Dockyards in eastern London, moving from Surrey in the 2022 edition.

ABS-CBN Global head of events Joseph Arnie Garcia said 1MX would bring "world-class entertainment from sought-after Pinoy and international acts, plus more fun-filled activities showcasing the best of Philippine global fusion."

"Our format is straightforward: exciting established and emerging Filipino artists mixed with equally exciting established and emerging international acts," Garcia said.

"Combine this clear talent showcase with the local cultural offerings of food, and drinks, you'll have a guaranteed memorable music experience," he added.

Tickets for 1MX in London are available in this link.

