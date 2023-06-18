'ASAP' family pays tribute to dads on Fathers' Day 2023

ABS-CBN.

MANILA — The "ASAP Natin 'To" family gave tribute to fathers on Sunday during their "The Greatest Showdown" segment.

Regine Velasquez, Erik Santos, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Gary Valenciano, Ogie Alcasid, and Nina sang "There You'll Be," "I'll Be There," "Because You Loved Me," "Thanks to You," "I Turn To You," and "Father's Love."

After the segment Homer Flores' kids Merideth, Fresas, and Hocky, Alcasid's kids Leila, Sarah, and Nate, Valenciano's kids Paolo, Kiana, Gab, and nephew Fili Nepomuceno, along with their children gave heartwarming messages for their fathers.

"I wish that his songwriting career will continue and that he makes more good songs, and he has more Fathers' Days to come. Love you," Nate said.

"One day, when I have kids of my own, I wanna be exactly the same with my hero, my idol, and my inspiration, my dad," Gab added.



Alcasid had one wish for his children: "Alam niyo nabasa ko one time, a father is someone that becomes your first superhero while mothers naman is the first one you fell in love as a child. I just hope that now that you're getting there, middle-aged na tayo, I still get to be your superhero because when I look into your eyes, I don't really see an adult or someone who's growing up, we see that little boy, girl. To us you will always be a little child."

"It's hard to erase but thank you for being the children that I was blessed to have and I love you," he added.

Valenciano also responded to his children's message: "The biggest blessing that we have, maliban sa aming mga asawa, ay mga anak namin. Ta's 'pag may apo, parang dagdag na 'yan, it is a blessing that goes beyond words."

"If we were to write a song, the song would never end because it's a never ending time that we have with our children and a never ending longing to be with them," he added.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).