‘Showtime’ dads tear up on message for kids

MANILA – Noontime program “It’s Showtime!” marked Father's Day with emotional messages from the show’s fathers for their children on Saturday.

Ogie Diaz, Vhong Navarro, and Jhong Hilario could not help themselves but tear up as they acknowledged their shortcomings as fathers.

Asked if he is a “cool dad,” Navarro turned teary eyed as he opened up about his situation with his two children before.

“Siguro ako nag-start maging cool dad nung mga bata pa sila. Kasi nung time na yun, konting oras pa lang kami nagsasama. Every weekend ko lang nakikita mga anak ko,” the host said.

“Sumasabay pa dun sa trabaho. Kailangan ko mag-adjust kung anong hilig nila kahit magmukha kang tanga. Pero alam mo yung ngiti nila, kahit pinagtatawanan kanila, basta napapasaya mo sila.”

He apologized for spending a little time with his sons when they were growing up – owing to his separation from his kids’ mother and his job in the entertainment scene.

Hilario, on the other hand, was a proud father of the two-year-old Sarina, who appeared to have captured the charisma of the “Sample King.”

“Nakakatuwa lang na at the age of 2, nakakapagpangiti na siya, nakakapagpatawa na siya, nakaka-inspire na siya ng maraming tao. Para sakin, isang blessing na napakalaki na binigay sakin yun. Sobrang proud lang ako,” he said.

Alcasid was also crying when he gave a message for his children, especially for her two daughters in Australia.

The singer-songwriter admitted that it was difficult for him to stand as the father of his kids due to distance.

“Yung 2 anak kong babae kasi hindi lumaki sakin yun. Pero, sinikap ko na bawat pagkakataon na nandun ako para sa kanila. Lumilipad ako sa Australia para makapiling sila kahit sandali lang. Napakasakit nun sa kanila pero di naman nila kasalanan yun,” Alcasid bared.

He had two kids with Australian beauty queen Michelle Van Eimeren before they separated.

Michelle later remarried.

“We try our best under the circumstances pero nagpapasalamat ako sa mga anak ko kasi lumaki silang magagaling na anak, mabubuting anak. Nagpapasalamat ako kay Michelle at kay Mark na pinalaki nila yung mga anak kong babae na mapagmahal,” he added.

He went on to remind other fathers, who are also in the same situation, to find time for their children.



