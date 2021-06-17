LOOK: Reese Lansangan featured in Times Square billboard

MANILA -- Reese Lansangan is over the moon as she got featured in a huge Times Square digital billboard in New York City.

The obviously delighted Filipina singer-songwriter took to Twitter to share her reaction upon seeing a picture of herself.

“THIS IS MY FACE IN TIMES SQUARE, NYC. I REPEAT. TIMES SQUARE NYC. I AM SHAKING AS I TYPE THIS,” she wrote.

Just recently, Lansangan released her sophomore album six years since she released her debut album.

In May last year, Lansangan made headlines after her work was featured in a campaign of the United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Lansangan's "A Song About Space" can be heard playing in one of NASA's videos for its #LaunchAmerica campaign, which "introduces a new era of spaceflight that returns the ability to launch astronauts to the United States for the first time since the end of the Space Shuttle Program in 2011."

In November 2020, National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab tapped Lansangan to sing the feel-good tune "It's Gonna Be A Happy Day," which he composed.