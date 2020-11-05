LISTEN: Reese Lansangan performs Ryan Cayabyab's new feel-good song

Reese Lansangan (left) sang "It's Gonna Be A Happy Day," the newest composition of Ryan Cayabyab

MANILA -- National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab has created a new song that aims to encourage people to "look at the bright side and be happy" amid challenging times.

Titled "It's Gonna Be A Happy Day," the feel-good tune is part of the Christmas campaign of Ayala Malls for 2020.

"This is a bouncy, feel-good song about choosing every day to be a happy day. It employs a joyful, energetic vibe that is very infectious," Cayabyab said in a pre-recorded message during Ayala Malls' virtual media briefing on Wednesday.

"The song is the perfect gift of happy that everyone deserves after all we have faced this year. With all that has happened and is happening, we all need a reminder that happiness is an individual's choice," he added.

"The holidays are a happy time for everyone and the pandemic will not take that happiness away. I hope you all enjoy the song."

Reese Lansangan, who was featured in a recent campaign of the United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA, was tapped to interpret the song.

She noted how "there's a lot of conviction" in the lyrics of "It's Gonna Be A Happy Day," hoping that "people would feel the same way."

"I envision the listeners of the song to feel uplifted and feel ready to take on the challenges of the day. The song is really urging you to see the bright spots of every day and really celebrate that," she said in a separate pre-recorded message.

"It's Gonna Be A Happy Day" was launched to the public shortly after the press conference through a music video posted on the Ayala Malls Facebook page.

Eunice Velasco, marketing director of Ayala Malls, told members of the media that the track will be released on Spotify soon, and will also get another rendition from the folk pop band Ben&Ben.

On top of these, the track will get its own choreography through Sofia Zobel Elizalde's Steps Dance Studio.

"While we may not be able to showcase them live, we can reach out to our patrons through a video of their performance which would be shown in our social media pages, and in large-format LED screens in the malls also this month," Velasco said.

Listen to the track below: