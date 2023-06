MANILA -- Comedian-host Bayani Agbayani received a special gift for Father's Day as his daughter graduated summa cum laude.

In a social media post on Thursday, Agbayani uploaded a snap of him with his wife and their daughter Rosalinda Marie, who earned a degree in Tourism from the University of Santo Tomas.



"Thank you, Lord. Summa cum laude po ang anak kong si Rosalinda Marie Rogacion sa UST College Of Tourism," he captioned his Instagram post.

In a previous interview on "Magandang Buhay," Agbayani shared how proud he as a father as he talked about his children's achievements.

"Ang masarap diyan sa mga anak ko ay matatalino na, magagalang at mababait na mga anak. At sila-sila mismong magkakapatid nagtutulungan. Sabi ko nga sa anak ko, 'Anak, hindi lang talino ang kailangan ng tao, dapat may puso ka sa kapwa, marunong kang matakot sa Diyos at maniwala at siyempre may paggalang ka sa magulang. Kasi hindi pwedeng puro talino lang. Hindi mo magagamit ang talino kung wala kang maputing puso. Kailangan kumpleto 'yan anak..' At sumusunod naman sila," he said.

Aside from Rosalinda, Bayani and his wife Lenlen have three more daughters -- Maria Thalia, Mary Mar, and Marian Sabrina.