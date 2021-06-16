DJ Mo, Angelicopter tie the knot in Iceland

MANILA -- DJ Mo and Angelicopter are now married.

The former DJs of Magic 89.9 — Mohan Gumatay and Angelika Schmeing in real life — tied the knot while they were in Iceland with their kids.

DJ Mo announced the wonderful news through a post on Instagram, while sharing the ordeal they went through before they were able to get married.

“Here’s a tip about getting married in a far away wilderness like Iceland,” he began. “Have not one but two backup plans.”

According to DJ Mo, things they had scheduled a long time ago were cancelled due to weather conditions.

“We had some extreme weather that made us have to completely overhaul the entire day. Where we scheduled to have our ceremony, changed due to a summertime snow storm,” he narrated.

“Angelika’s wedding dress was ripped by the weather and the elements. My clothes drenched. We moved to several locations, the kids nearly froze to death, they had to stay in the hotel because they just couldn’t handle the weather any longer,” he added.

Calling it a miracle, they suddenly “found a bright, calm and SUNNY spot wherein it ended up with just the two of us.”

Describing their ceremony as “insanely romantic,” DJ Mo said: “It was incredible. Our amazing videographer didnan awesome job leading the way. And yay! I get to finally wear a wedding ring!! I love you @angelicopter, no wedding hashtag.”

The two got engaged in May last year.

DJ Mo and Angelika have a daughter together. Angelika has an older son whom DJ Mo has considered his own.