MANILA -- Popular Wattpad author Gwy Saludes admitted that she never imagined that her books, initially created exclusively for social media, would become a mainstream media sensation.

But that's exactly what happened when one of her books, “The Rain in España,” was adapted into a successful television series starring Heaven Peralejo and Marco Gallo.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Wednesday, Saludes candidly shared her thoughts on this accomplishment and recognized the responsibility that comes with it.

'University Series' author Gwy Saludes. ABS-CBN News

"I am happy about it, but at the same time, there's also pressure because there are many people eagerly awaiting it, many readers, and there are high expectations of me. Supposed this story boomed, then the next one would have the pressure of surpassing the number of reads from the previous one," she said.

“The Rain in España” is a 10-episode, 45-minute rom-com series whose story spans almost a decade. The tender and heart-warming romance that revolves around two ambitious undergraduate students – Luna, an architecture student at the University of Santo Tomas and Kalix, a legal management major at Ateneo de Manila University.

The two fall madly in love against the pressures of studies, family and future plans. Their young love led them to heartbreak and frustrations that affected their personal lives. After almost 10 years, their lives intersect again as young professionals.

When asked how involved she was in its creative process, Saludes said: “Sa process po, involved po ako talaga sa lahat from casting and sa mga scripts, lagi ko pong chine-check and we give my comments. Parang tatlong beses po namin binabasa 'yung script para lang po ma-ensure na 'yung tone po ng writers [kapareho ng] kung ano 'yung personality nung sinulat ko, yun din po yung lalabas sa adaptation.”

Although disagreements are a natural part of any teamwork, Saludes expressed her satisfaction with the casting of Gallo and Peralejo as the main characters.

“Magaling po talaga sila. Talagang nakita ko po sa kanila 'yung characters. For Marco, auditions pa lang po, si Marco na 'yung pinakamagaling. Si Heaven, nakita ko si Luna sa kanya during screen test,” she said.

“Noong start pa lang, marami na po akong nabilin sa cast kung paano 'yung mga gusto ng fans and mga ayaw ng fans para ma-brief din sila kung ano yung mga dapat nilang hindi sabihin or dapat nilang gawin.”

Currently, seven episodes of “The Rain in España” are already available for viewing in the streaming platform Viva One. Meanwhile, the novel version with already 142 millions reads as of writing, is still available for free on Wattpad.

Aside from “The Rain in España,” the other books comprising Saludes’ “University Series” are “Safe Skies Archer,” “Chasing in the Wild,” “Avenues of the Diamond,” “Golden Scenery of Tomorrow,” and “Our Yesterday’s Escape.”