Re-introducing Darren Espanto: ‘Hindi na ako bata,’ says pop heartthrob

Watch more in iWantTFC

Having made his showbiz breakthrough via “The Voice Kids” at age 13, Darren Espanto is known to most as a young balladeer who was coached by pop superstar Sarah Geronimo.

But that was seven years ago, Espanto now points out, as he launches a “new era” which aims to re-introduce him as a more mature artist, not just in terms of sound but also, image.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Espanto shared in detail this process of reinvention, saying that it was not merely a “management decision” but a challenge he was personally adamant to take on.

Espanto, now 20, said that his time away from the Philippines — he stayed in Canada for more than a year during the coronavirus pandemic — afforded him time to reflect and decide on the next steps in his career.

The result: a homecoming concert dubbed “Home Run” — to be held on June 19 via KTX.ph, iWant TFC, and TFC IPTV — which will showcase “the new Darren, who knows what he wants.”

That means a more “daring” look, as well as diverse genres. Long-time “Darrenatics” expecting soaring ballads will not be disappointed with his repertoire, but can also look forward to fresh tracks, more aligned with alternative music, R&B, and urban pop, he teased.

“Si Darren ngayon, hindi na siya palaging dependent on other people, hindi na palaging umu-oo na lang. Si Darren ngayon, alam na niya ang gusto niyang gawin,” he said.

In this interview, Espanto also spoke about how he coped with the transition of his singing voice during puberty, his new “Asia’s Pop Heartthrob” moniker, as well as the one advice from his “Ate Coach” that has stayed with him to this day.