Nadine Lustre's online concert to push through despite court ruling



MANILA -- It’s still all systems go for Nadine Lustre’s upcoming online concert billed “Absolute Madness” despite a court ruling upholding her management contract with Viva Artists Agency.

Produced by Lustre's label, Careless Music , the show will be streamed by Kumu Live on July 3.

Viva’s legal counsel Atty. Paolo Roxas told ABS-CBN News Monday that with the ruling, Lustre is precluded from entering into and/or performing contracts involving her services as an artist/endorser, without the consent and participation of Viva.

Lustre's legal counsel Atty. Lorna Kapunan, however, told ABS-CBN News that the cease and desist order is not yet final and Lustre has 15 days to appeal the decision.

"Tuloy ang concert. We will file a motion for reconsideration," Kapunan said.

Through Kapunan, Lustre also released her statement entrusting the resolution of her case to her lawyers. "I remain focused to giving good entertainment at this time as my contribution to everyone's sound mental health," she said.

At her last public appearance last week for her latest commercial endorsement with JBL, Lustre also stressed her commitment to produce more music.

Court documents made available to ABS-CBN News stated that the ruling upholding Lustre's management contract with Viva Artists Agency (VAA) was "aimed to preserve the status quo until the full merits of the case can be heard fully" or at such time when the court decides that Viva and Lustre’s contract is null and void.

Kapunan also cited the ruling belying the claim of VAA that Lustre had intended to defraud them.

“She may have breached the agreement in 2019; however that fact alone is not enough to sufficiently support that she had intended to defraud Viva at the time she entered into an agency agreement," wrote Judge Jose Paneda in his June 11 decision, citing the fact that Lustre had already stayed with VAA for a decade.

Directed by Menchu Lauchenco-Yulo, "Absolute Madness" is described as "a sonic and visual experience like no other,” that will also showcase Lustre's Nadine's 2020 album “Wildest Dreams” which marked her first full-length music offering as an independent artist.

It will also feature James Reid, Massiah and A-Team.