US-based math teacher praises Rampanalo on 'Showtime'

Photo from ABS-CBN

MANILA – A US-based Filipino teacher and YouTuber praised the “Rampanalo” segment of "It's Showtime" for incorporating a fun and entertaining way for audiences to learn mathematics.

In a reaction video posted on his Twitter account on June 10, Peter Esperanza appreciated the efforts of the noontime show to teach basic math to the madlang pipol.

"Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis on the importance of accessibility in Philippine education at kung paano ang 'Rampanalo ng @itsShowtimeNa ay nagtuturo kung paano mag-add, subtract, divide, at multiply ng integers,” he said in his tweet.

As of this writing, Esperanza’s post has garnered almost 2 million views.

He also emphasized how the show lessens the anxiety when solving simple math problems.

"Salamat sa @itsShowtimeNa sa pagbibigay ng masaya at makabuluhang programa para sa lahat. Pati math anxiety ng mga kabataan ay nababawasan nila @vicegandako at @annecurtissmith sa pagRAMPA ng It’s Showtime Family," he added.

Aside from Esperanza, other netizens also lauded the show for being innovative and progressive in creating segments for its audience. They also admired the show for listening to their suggestions.

Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis thanked the YouTuber and netizens for appreciating and highlighting the lessons from their various segments.

"Maraming salamat po! Para sa ating mga minamahal at nagmamahal sa aming Madlang People! We continue to chugug for a GVful and an unkabogably brighter chumorrow," the phenomenal unkabogable star replied.

"Awwww! Why the whole @itsShowtimeNa team (lalo na si sisterette and those behind the camera) stay inspired! Thank you," Curtis commented.

Esperanza, who is known as Numberbender on YouTube, has over 300,000 subscribers.

He is a Filipino-American Community Hero awardee and was recognized as one of the Apple Distinguished Educators of the Apple Distinguished Educator (ADE) Program for his creative style of teaching math through his videos.