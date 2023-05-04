The hosts of 'It's Showtime' each hold a box representing an arithmetic operation in the noontime program's new segment 'Rampanalo.' ABS-CBN

MANILA — "Rampanalo," a game of luck and arithmetic, yielded a big win on its first day on "It's Showtime," with the randomly chosen contestant taking home P92,500.

The ABS-CBN variety show, which returned last Monday to its noontime slot, introduced the new segment on Thursday.

In "Rampanalo," three balls that are passed around in the audience area determine three participants, who are then trimmed down to just one by drawing lots.

Testing one's luck doesn't end there, as the final contestant will then have to rearrange boxes, each representing an arithmetic operation, that could increase or decrease their base money of P50,000.

The contestant, Maki, was tasked to put in order the seven boxes, each held by one host, according to his preference. He earlier caught a glimpse of the arithmetic operations, before the boxes were obscured from his view and then covered.

Maki's chosen order of the boxes resulted in this sequence arithmetic operations (not factoring the MDAS rule): /10, /2, +1000, +15,000, +10,000, -10,000, x5.

With the help of host Vhong Navarro, who was earlier randomly picked as the "computerist," Maki computed his loss or gains along the way.

His total winnings: P92,500 — an amount which caught even the hosts by surprise.

"It's Showtime" airs weekdays and Saturdays at noon on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

