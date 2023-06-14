Jeon Somi, EXO’s Baekhyun and B.I performing at the Araneta Coliseum for the Overpass: K-pop Music Concert, June 11, 2023. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — K-pop is a music scene dominated by group acts but a recent concert at the Araneta Coliseum put the spotlight on artists with solo work, who showed they could command a big stage and win over Filipino audiences on their own.

Gloomy skies and intermittent rains did not stop fans from trooping to Quezon City’s Big Dome to scream their hearts out for Baekhyun of boy band EXO, rapper B.I, and female soloist Jeon Somi at Overpass: K-pop Music Concert, produced by Cornerstone Entertainment.

B.I, who returned just three months after staging a solo concert in the country, kicked off the two-hour show with an 18-song set, the longest among the performers.

Clad in a white shirt and unbuttoned purple polo, B.I started strong with the hypnotic “BTBT,” immediately captivating the crowd with his dreamy vocals and body rolls, which were met with shrieks and the occasional comment of “Ang gwapo!”.

B.I proceeded to mesmerize spectators with his cool style of singing through his more subdued offerings like “illa illa,” “Keep Me Up” and “Cosmos,” but he also raised the energy inside the arena with rousing hip-hop bangers like “One and Only,” “Waterfall,” and “Flame.”

Concertgoers were lucky enough to witness B.I perform songs off his recently released album “To Die For,” including “Die for Love” and “Michaelangelo.” He also filmed a TikTok dance challenge with the crowd for his new single “Dare to Love.”

“I’m very happy that you keep welcoming me here in the Philippines. I think because of your heated responses, I’m able to perform hotly,” B.I said through an interpreter.

Following B.I, Somi took the stage, sporting a Barbie doll look with her pigtailed blonde hair and heart-shaped pink top.

Accompanied by female backup dancers, Somi sang and danced to tracks from her 2021 album “XOXO,” including the single of the same title, “Birthday,” “What You Waiting For,” “Dumb Dumb” and a rock version of her heartbreak anthem “Anymore.”

The 22-year-old singer, who played in the country for the first time, charmed the audience with her efforts to speak Filipino, repeatedly saying “Hay nako!” in a cute manner.

During her interview segment with concert host Denise Laurel, Somi also shared, “The Philippines might be the first country I’ve ever visited.”

“[Because] my mom was pregnant with me and she came to the Philippines,” she explained.

Baekhyun served as the final performer, welcomed by deafening cheers from the audience apparently dominated by EXO fans.

“I love Manila. I miss you so much… I can feel how long you guys waited for me,” Baekhyun, who last performed in the country in 2019 for EXO’s “Exploration” concert tour, told fans.

The star’s appearance comes shortly after he and two of his bandmates moved to terminate their exclusive contracts with management company SM Entertainment, engaging in a legal battle with their agency.

Setting the dispute aside, the charismatic Baekhyun, whose solo music mostly leans towards R&B and groovy tunes, treated Filipino fans to singles “UN Village,” “Candy” and “Bambi” and album songs “Betcha” and “Love Again.”

Baekhyun also made a pinky promise with his fans, swearing he would return to the country.

“I hope you guys wait for me a bit and when I come back, I’ll make sure we spend more time together,” he said.

