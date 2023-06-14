Belle Mariano set to release 2-part album

MANILA -- Actress and recording artist Belle Mariano is releasing a two-part album, music label StarPop announced.

StarPop said the first part of Mariano's album "Somber" will be released on June 23 while the second part "Solemn" will come out next year.

"SURPRISE! We have a 2-part album from Belle Mariano. Her new album will put us on a SOMBER mood this June 23, 2023! And we know it's too early to say this, but are you ready to start your year 2024 with her SOLEMN voice?" StarPop posted.



Footage of Mariano's "Somber" recording was also uploaded on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The upcoming album will follow her debut, "Daylight," which was released in December 2021.

Known foremost as an actress after the phenomenal success of the series “He’s Into Her” with Donny Pangilinan, Mariano also made a splash in her debut year as a recording artist.

In November 2022, she even clinched back-to-back trophies at the 35th Awit Awards — Breakthrough Artist and Favorite Song for “Sigurado.”

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC