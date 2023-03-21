After 'Daylight', Belle Mariano to release new album

MANILA -- Kapamilya star Belle Mariano is set to release her second album over a year after she released her debut album "Daylight" in December 2021.

In a clip released by One Music PH on Instagram, Mariano invited her fans to join her in her newest journey.

"It's been how many years already? One or two years, but thank you so much for the love and support you've given me. It really truly means alot," Mariano said.

"Now that another album is coming out I hope you guys are able to love it as well the way you love 'Daylight' and I hope you guys like it and relate and be inspired, and so many more. Go through this journey with me once again. I love you guys," she added.

Known foremost as an actress, after the phenomenal success of the series “He’s Into Her” with Donny Pangilinan, Mariano also made a splash in her debut year as a recording artist.

In November 2022, she clinched back-to-back trophies at the 35th Awit Awards — Breakthrough Artist and Favorite Song for “Sigurado.”

