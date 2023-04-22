LOOK: Belle Mariano records second album

Photo from Rise Artists Studio Facebook page

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Belle Mariano's music career is on a roll, as she is now recording her second album.

On Facebook, Rise Artists Studio dropped a teaser of Mariano in a recording studio.

“Here we go again with Belle Mariano's recording session! We can’t wait for BELLE 2ND ALBUM,” the caption stated.

The upcoming album will follow her debut, "Daylight," which was released in December 2021.

"It's been how many years already? One or two years, but thank you so much for the love and support you've given me. It really truly means alot," Mariano said.

"Now that another album is coming out I hope you guys are able to love it as well the way you love 'Daylight' and I hope you guys like it and relate and be inspired, and so many more. Go through this journey with me once again. I love you guys," she added.

Known foremost as an actress after the phenomenal success of the series “He’s Into Her” with Donny Pangilinan, Mariano also made a splash in her debut year as a recording artist.

In November 2022, she clinched back-to-back trophies at the 35th Awit Awards — Breakthrough Artist and Favorite Song for “Sigurado.”



