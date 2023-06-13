MANILA -- Comedienne Pokwang on Tuesday filed a petition for deportation against her former partner Lee O’Brian, the father of her youngest child Malia.

LOOK: TV Actress-host Pokwang or Marietta Subong, personally filed a petition for deportation against her ex-partner Lee O'Brian before the Bureau of Immigration office this morning. Also in the photo is her legal counsel Atty. Ralph Calinisan. twitter.com/mjfelipe

She was accompanied by her legal counsel, Atty. Ralph Calinisan.

According to ABS-CBN News' MJ Felipe, Pokwang's camp claimed that O'Brian is using a tourist visa and has no special working permit.

Last March, Pokwang also met Calinisan regarding her youngest child.

“Hindi ako susuko para sayo anak @malia_obrian kung naitaguyod ko si ate ng mag-isa mas lalo ako magsisipag at magiging matapang para sayo at sa inyo ng ate mo,” she said in the caption, using that hashtag #tuloylanglabanparasakinabukasan.

The move came after Pokwang admitted that a confrontation about their business venture cost her relationship with O’Brian.

She also claimed that O’Brian did not give any financial support to their daughter and called him “palamunin.”

Pokwang and O'Brian have been separated since November 2021 although the comedienne previously said they parted ways on good terms.

The two met while working on the TFC movie "Edsa Woolworth" and started their relationship in 2015.

