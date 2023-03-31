Pokwang meets lawyer amid issues involving ex-partner

MANILA – Amid controversies involving her former partner Lee O’Brian, comedienne Pokwang has met a lawyer for her youngest child Malia.

Pokwang took to Instagram to share her meeting with Atty. Ralph Calinisan.

“Thank you atty. @ralph_calinisan. #tuloylanglabanparasakinabukasan. Hindi ako susuko para sayo anak @malia_obrian kung naitaguyod ko si ate ng mag-isa mas lalo ako magsisipag at magiging matapang para sayo at sa inyo ng ate mo,” she said in the caption.

Netizens, on the other hand, were quick to say that it had something to do with O’Brian, who is the father of Malia.

This came after Pokwang admitted that a confrontation about their business venture cost her relationship with O’Brian, adding that he took offense when she questioned him.

She claimed that O’Brian did not give any financial support to their daughter Malia and called him “palamunin.”

“Nagising lang ako sa katotohanan na anim na taon ko na pala sya palamunin at limang taon walang child support! Wag kana baka madamay ka sa demandahan namin,” she told a netizen.

Pokwang and O'Brien have been separated since November 2021 although the comedienne previously said that they parted ways on good terms.

