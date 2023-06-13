MANILA -- Former child star Ryzza Mae Dizon is now a young lady.

On Instagram, Dizon, dubbed the "Aling Maliit" of noontime show "Eat Bulaga", expressed her gratitude to God for giving her another year in life.

"18!! Thank you, God for another year ♥️ ," Dizon captioned her post on Monday.

Dizon started her career in showbiz after joining and winning Eat Bulaga!'s Little Miss Philippines in 2012.

Apart from TV shows, Dizon has appeared in various movie projects and hosted her own talk show.

She won Best Child Performer at the 39th Metro Manila Film Festival for her performance in the comedy film "My Little Bossings."

Dizon and other "Eat Bulaga" co-hosts tendered their resignations after original hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon announced their departure from producer TAPE, Inc. last month.

