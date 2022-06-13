'My Papa Pi' set to air season 1 finale

MANILA -- The first season of ABS-CBN's sitcom "My Papa Pi" starring Piolo Pascual, Pepe Herrera and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is nearing its end.

The season 1 finale is set to air this coming Saturday, June 18, show producer Star Creatives announced in a social media post on Sunday.





"Mga ka-Hopefuls!!! 1 week na lang bago ang hopeful season finale ng #MyPapaPi, the caption read.

“My Papa Pi” debuted in March and follows the stories of Pipoy (Pascual), a single father working towards a better life for his daughter; his twin brother Popoy (Herrera), who owns One More Tumbong which specializes in the dish; and Tere (Wurtzbach), a kind-hearted woman who Popoy pines for but who has feelings for Pipoy.

Box-office director Cathy Garcia-Molina, known for her big-screen romcoms and hit teleseryes, is the director of the sitcom.



Also part of the cast “My Papa Pi” are Joross Gamboa, Alora Sasam, Hyubs Azarcon, Katya Santos, Daisy Lopez a.k.a. Madam Inutz, Anthony Jennings, and Daniela Stranner.