MANILA — The triple P’s leading the cast of “My Papa Pi” are seen in the sitcom’s poster, released Friday to announce its premiere date.

This is it!! Simula March 19 na tuwing 7pm 💙



Maki-LAUGH at maki-LAPS sa tumbungan ng mga hopefuls with Papa Pi, Mama Pi at Papa Pe tuwing Sabado ng gabi! 🏘



Ang Level Up Comedy Series na bawal ang nega dahil puro GV lang! 🤣 #MyPapaPi pic.twitter.com/NxA5z1zTEU — Pia Wurtzbach | yourhighness.eth (@PiaWurtzbach) March 4, 2022

Piolo Pascual, Pia Wurtzbach, and Pepe Herrera are shown in the poster, which also depicts the fictional settings of Mapag-Asa Street and One More Tumbong.

The sitcom’s time slot and broadcast platforms are also detailed: Saturdays at 7 p.m. starting March 19, on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC.

“My Papa Pi” follows the stories of Pipoy (Pascual), a single father working towards a better life for his daughter; his twin brother Popoy (Herrera), who owns One More Tumbong which specializes in the dish; and Tere (Wurtzbach), a kind-hearted woman who Popoy pines for but who has feelings for Pipoy.

Box-office director Cathy Garcia-Molina, known for her big-screen romcoms and hit teleseryes, is helming the sitcom.

The project marks Garcia-Molina’s reunion with Pascual since “Lobo” in 2008, and with Wurtzbach since “My Perfect You” in 2018.

Joining the P’s in the cast of “My Papa Pi” are Joross Gamboa, Alora Sasam, Hyubs Azarcon, Katya Santos, Daisy Lopez a.k.a. Madam Inutz, Anthony Jennings, and Daniela Stranner.