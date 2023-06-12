Andrea Brillantes thankful for good reception of 'Drag You and Me'

Andrea Brillantes. Photo from iWantTFC Instagram account.

MANILA — Actress Andrea Brillantes expressed her gratitude for the positive reception received by her iWantTFC series "Drag You and Me," which airs new episodes on Fridays.

"Siyempre sobrang saya ko po na maraming sumusuporta sa series namin, sa 'Drag You and Me' kasi marami kami na pinaghirapan 'yung series na ito and ito 'yung first ever iWantTFC (series) na ine-explain kung paano ba 'yung buhay ng mga drag queen," Brillantes told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

"Masaya po ako na marami kaming pagmamahal na natatanggap at acceptance na natatanggap bilang LGBTQIA+ community ang nire-represent ng series po namin," she added.

"Drag You and Me" sealed Brillantes' status as a queer ally as she thanked the LGBT community for trusting her with their stories.

"I think po 'yung opinion ko kasing-halaga lang ng opinyon at pagsusuporta ng kahit na sinong tao," the actress said

"Pero I think mas marami po akong influence kasi mas maraming makikinig, mas maraming makaka-realize," she added.

Two episodes in, Brillantes is looking forward that the show will reach more people.

"Sana pagka magka-season 2, charot, sana pagka magka-season 2, siyempre maganda kung nasa TV na talaga pero ngayon it's a big step na nasa mainstream media na kami, na nasa (iWantTFC) kami na sobrang dali lang mapanood," she said.

Joining Brillantes in the main cast of "Drag You and Me" are Christian Bables, Ice Seguerra, Jon Santos, KaladKaren, Brigiding, Cris Villanueva, Amy Nobleza, Noel Comia Jr., and Xilhouete. The series, directed by JP Habac, streams every Friday on iWantTFC.

