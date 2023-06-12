Andrea Brillantes embraces role as queer ally

Filipina actress Andrea Brillantes. Photo from Dreamscape Entertainment

MANILA -- Kapamilya star Andrea Brillantes is well aware of the weight that her voice carries as a high-profile ally of the queer community.

"I think po 'yung opinion ko kasing-halaga lang ng opinyon at pagsusuporta ng kahit na sinong tao," the star of "Drag You and Me" said in a chance interview with ABS-CBN News, Monday.

"Pero I think mas marami po akong influence kasi mas maraming makikinig, mas maraming makaka-realize," she acknowledged.

This is why the 20-year-old Brillantes is delighted to have a platform where she can express her love and support for the LGBTQ+ community through "Drag You and Me," which premiered on iWantTFC last June 2.

In the show, Brillantes' character Betty loses her scholarship after it is revealed that her family runs a queer bar. She eventually decides to join the Manila Drag Supreme contest to help her family and try to resume her studies.

Brillantes credits Dreamscape Entertainment for conceptualizing the series, which she hopes will open the audience's hearts and minds to what drag is all about. A big fan of drag queens even before she was offered the role in "Drag You and Me," Brillantes is honored to get the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the drag community.

"Thank you po sa Dreamscape (Entertainment) at naisip nilang makagawa ng ganitong klaseng series para mas matanggap na sana tayo ng mga taong hindi pa tayo tinatanggap, at mas matutunan lang nila kung ano ba talaga ang buhay ng pagiging drag queen," Brillantes said.

"Walang masama sa pagiging drag queen, na pwede kang magmahal kung sinong gusto mong mahalin," she stressed. "Mga tao lang kami talaga na mahilig lang mag-perform, mahilig lang sa art."

"Kasi for me drag is a form of art po eh, pagri-release ng artistic side mo."

Joining Brillantes in the main cast of "Drag You and Me" are Christian Bables, Ice Seguerra, Jon Santos, KaladKaren, Brigiding, Cris Villanueva, Amy Nobleza, Noel Comia Jr., and Xilhouete. The series, directed by JP Habac, streams every Friday on iWantTFC.